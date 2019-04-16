Enne ja nüüd: fitnessmodell Erna Husko näitas uhket pepu-progressi

Soomest pärit Instagrami modell ja sotsmeediamõjur Erna Husko jagas oma kontol pilti, millel näitab oma rasket tööd ja vaeva.
Nooruke Erna Husko postitas Instagrami pildi, millel võrdleb enda keha praegu ning kolm aastat tagasi. Naise töö ja vaev on silmaga näha ning Huskol on põhjust olla enda üle väga uhke.
«Ma hakkasin nägema nähtamatuid tulemusi peale mõnda kuud ning ma jätkasin oma treeningutega ja sõin palju! On nii oluline, et ei annaks alla isegi, kui on halvad päevad,» kirjutab Erna postituse pealkirjas ning lisas, et hetkel keskendub lihaste säilitamisele kehas just seal, kus nad on.
«Enamast olen õppinud nende aastate jooksu, et see on eluaegne teekond, mille igat sekundit nautima peab!»
My booty journey here it comes!⚠️🤭I started to see invisible results after few months cause I kept doing my workouts constantly and ate a lot of food! It»s SO important not to give up when you have bad days. 😤👊🏽 Right now my main goal is to maintain the muscles in my body and keep them the way they are.😜🍑 Mostly what I«ve learned during these years that it»s a lifetime journey where you really have to enjoy every second! 😍💪🏽