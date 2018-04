Laura Põldvere postitantsust: hirmus ei olnud, pigem otsiv

After a week snowboarding and working in Italy I'm back training @studiomeow 🙃 Thank you Ajakiri Eesti Naine for the photo session for your hobby column. After the first 20 minutes at the session with @kristjan.lepp I was exhausted 😂 I told Kristjan to turbo work 😂 Thank you @poledanceshop.eesti for my outfit 👒 and @tantan_ee for making me look like I spent the week in Bali.... 😄 not in the mountains.. MUA by @krislinlainelo // And... @piapikkor.. I Miss you! Come back! It's ok to train alone, but it's tons of more fun to do it together 💄 // #ajakirieestinaine #kristjanlepp #krislinlainelo #meowstudio #piapikkor #poledancing #poledancebeginner #tantan #poledanceshopeesti #laurapoldvere #laura #myhobby

A post shared by Laura // Laura Põldvere (@paulamustikas) on Mar 21, 2018 at 1:41am PDT