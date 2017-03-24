Pildid: Grete Paia imeline puhkus Taimaal

24. märts 2017 12:20
Lauljanna Grete Paia, nagu paljud teisedki Eestimaa staarid, otsustas oma puhkuse veeta budistlikus Tais. Grete reisipildid on heaks näiteks suurepärasest sõpradega veedetud puhkusest, ning nii mõnigi klõps sarnaneb vaat et katkenditele mõnest Hollywoodi peofilmist.
What an adventure! Epic trip with the best crew ever Couldn't be happier! Love you guys, and thank you for this crazy awesome experience! Till next time #magnusheinmetsphotography #mavicpro #sunset #bluerama #kohpangan #thailand #adventure #totravelistolive #poolparty #emotionoverload #feelingalive #feelingblessed