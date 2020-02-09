P, 9.02.2020
GALERII JA VIDEOD ⟩ Bussid külili, vesi üle pea - torm Ciara teeb Suurbritannias pahandust
Tormituuled jõuavad Eestissegi!

Viimase seitsme aasta suurim torm on ümber lükanud isegi bussi ja tõstnud lained üle pea. Jõed täituvad tulvaveega ja sotsiaalmeedia piltidega.

Kohati isegi 40 meetrit sekundis puhuvad tuuled on teinud palju pahandust. Tormi tipphetk on väidetavalt täna päeval.

Edela-Inglismaal ja mere kohal on täheldatud isegi äikest. Talve kohta ei ole see tavaline nähtus. Tuuled ja vihmad on põhjustanud üleujutusi. Inimesed panevad sotsiaalmeediasse ka hulgaliselt pilte tormikahjudest.

Ilmateenistuse andis ka Eestile tormihoiatuse. Ennustuse järgi võib öösel tuul tõusta kuni 27 meetrini sekundis.