GALERII JA VIDEOD ⟩ Bussid külili, vesi üle pea - torm Ciara teeb Suurbritannias pahandust
Viimase seitsme aasta suurim torm on ümber lükanud isegi bussi ja tõstnud lained üle pea. Jõed täituvad tulvaveega ja sotsiaalmeedia piltidega.
Kohati isegi 40 meetrit sekundis puhuvad tuuled on teinud palju pahandust. Tormi tipphetk on väidetavalt täna päeval.
Edela-Inglismaal ja mere kohal on täheldatud isegi äikest. Talve kohta ei ole see tavaline nähtus. Tuuled ja vihmad on põhjustanud üleujutusi. Inimesed panevad sotsiaalmeediasse ka hulgaliselt pilte tormikahjudest.
Ilmateenistuse andis ka Eestile tormihoiatuse. Ennustuse järgi võib öösel tuul tõusta kuni 27 meetrini sekundis.
Tad windy up here, all buses cancelled til tomorrow #StormCaira pic.twitter.com/4YPiJ42eDl— 🏴🇪🇺 Suz Patrick 🇪🇺🏴 (@ShyLassie658) February 8, 2020
The flood sirens have sounded in Todmorden. The old WW2 sirens telling us all to prepare for flooding. Keep safe, folks. ⛈#StormCaira #StormCiara pic.twitter.com/3lFlOaGAie— Claire 🥀 (@AzureDoo) February 9, 2020
24 hour difference on the River Lune at Tebay! #StormCiara pic.twitter.com/BeAD4O7FG6— John Threlfall (@JohnThrelfall_) February 9, 2020
The energy & power of this storm are unreal. The gusts of wind are exceptional and water is pouring.— YorkshireShepherdess (@AmandaOwen8) February 9, 2020
Can’t believe that this just happened. #Storm #StormCiara pic.twitter.com/4rWPv9JfMC
Storm Ciara causing high water levels in Calderdale. This is Woodland View, Callis Wood. Video Credit: Jen LeFur. #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/Yi88dRwUYH— Heart Yorkshire News (@HeartYorkNews) February 9, 2020