laupäev, 27. jaanuar 2018
"Olen valmis I. J. Zandi käest vabandust paluma, kui naised valetasid"

Katrin Lust

  • Elu24
  • Eesti laulja esines ujuval laval

Eesti laulja esines ujuval laval

Helen Adamson

FOTO: Instagram

Kui viimased päevad on paljude Eesti muusikute jaoks möödunud muusikaauhindade lainel, siis vähemalt üks laulja seda trendi ei ole järginud. Helen Adamson esines Tallinki laeval.

Eestist Rootsi poole teel olnud kruiisilaeval pakkus reisijatele meelelauhutust armastatud Eesti laulja Helen Adamson, kes fännidele tohutult peale läks.

Helen esines rahvale enda sünnpäeva raames. Ta tähistas üle Läänemere reisides enda 31. sünnipäeva.

 

For the first time in my life, my new life year started on the stage! I already knew in the beginning of the month that this 2018 will have many suprises for me and I haven't been dissappointed. ♒ I have been overflowed with emotions these past few days. Thinking a lot how much I have changed over the past years and what exactly in me is different. But the sure fact is that I am very grateful to have such an amazing people in my life! With half of my world sitting in the audience and my other loved and amazing people congratulating me, my life becomes whole with you in it! With gratitude and exitement I am reaching my hand out to my new year! Than you for being with me and thank you for all the amazing wishes! I had a great day! I LOVE YOU! #birthday #newyear

A post shared by Helen Adamson (@helenadamson) on

