Soome fitnessmodell näitab, kuidas kangi tõsta

⚠️Tips for having better squats: 1. Use rubber band to get extra burn! 2. Push your knees out all the time!☝ 3. Don’t be afraid to get low, squat until you can still hold your back position correct. 4. Keep your back straight! Good luck with making your glutes on ! #pakaratreeni #treeni #treenivideo #trainingvideo #bootyworkout

