Hulljulge Helen Adamson ei karda külma ja käis rabas ujumas

I really don't usually take my haircare products with me when I go to take a dip in my favourite bog. But this time I did. • For me it was a sentimental gesture because L'Oréal released their first vegan line! 🎉 • It is called Lavender Soothing Concoction, the shampoo doesn’t contain sulphites, the line contains organic lavender essential oil, coconut and soy oils + its packaging is made of 100% recycled materials. No colorants, no parabens, no silicones. • For me it kind of celebrates a new era. Why? Because I feel that major changes are happening in the world. When the world's leading cosmetics brand takes notice and chips in to take care of our planet I support it with two hands! • And the products itself are amazing! I had never used a pre-shampoo before, now it seems I will not be able to give it up! I am amazed and I can feel it changes are coming 💜 #loreal #lavendersoothingconcotion #botanicalsfreshcare 📸@taavitonnisson

