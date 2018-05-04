Hulljulge Helen Adamson ei karda külma ja käis rabas ujumas

Särav lauljanna Helen Adamson on oma positiivse ellusuhtumisega eeskujuks paljudele. Täna jagab kaunis naine pilti maikuisest rabasuplusest ning foto allkirjas loodusthoidvat vaatevinklit.
Helge noor naine peab oluliseks hoolt kanda nii enda, kõrvalseisjate kui looduse eest. Lisaks koos Margus Vaheriga antud koolikiusamise- ja vägivalla teemalistele loengutele jagab ta südamlikke mõtteviise ka oma blogis. Sel korral avaldab naine austust loodusele ning aplodeerib firmadele, kes sarnase mõtteviisi adapteerinud on.
I really don't usually take my haircare products with me when I go to take a dip in my favourite bog. But this time I did. • For me it was a sentimental gesture because L'Oréal released their first vegan line! 🎉 • It is called Lavender Soothing Concoction, the shampoo doesn’t contain sulphites, the line contains organic lavender essential oil, coconut and soy oils + its packaging is made of 100% recycled materials. No colorants, no parabens, no silicones. • For me it kind of celebrates a new era. Why? Because I feel that major changes are happening in the world. When the world's leading cosmetics brand takes notice and chips in to take care of our planet I support it with two hands! • And the products itself are amazing! I had never used a pre-shampoo before, now it seems I will not be able to give it up! I am amazed and I can feel it changes are coming 💜 #loreal #lavendersoothingconcotion #botanicalsfreshcare 📸@taavitonnisson
Elu24 maksab vihje eest tasu!
Kui sul on intrigeerivat infot või skandaalne foto, siis edasta see palun:
vihje@elu24.ee või helista toimetuse numbril 666 2169.