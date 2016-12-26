Staarid on George Michaeli surmast šokis: ta oli erakordne talent!

Elton John: «Ma olen suures šokis. Kaotasin armsa sõbra, erakordselt lahke hinge ja hiilgava artisti. Olen mõtteis tema pere ja kõigi tema fännidega.»

Elton John / Instagram

George Takei: «Puhka koos sädelevate tähtedega, George Michael. Sa leidsid oma vabaduse, oma usu. Need olid su viimased jõulud ja me jääme sind igatsema.»

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

Ellen DeGeneres: «Kuulsin äsja oma sõbra surmast. Ta oli erakordne talent. Ma olen tohutult kurb.»

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Madonna: «Hüvasti, mu sõber! Järjekordne suur artist jättis meid. Aasta 2016 võiks juba p*rse käia!»

Farewell My Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? pic.twitter.com/aEGIUNSJbt — Madonna (@Madonna) December 26, 2016

Andrew Ridgeley: «Mu süda on armsa sõbra kaotuse pärast murtud. Mina, tema lähedased, tema sõbrad, muusikamaailm, maailm üldiselt. Sa oled igavesti armastatud.»

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

Brian Wilson: «Väga kurb on kuulda George Michaeli surmast. Ta oli väga andekas muusik ja laulja.»

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

James Corden: «Olen George Michaelit armastanud nii kaua, kui mäletan. Ta oli ääretult inspireeriv. Alati oma ajast ees.»

I don't have it in me anymore to write about our greats. I just knew one day I'd get to work with #GeorgeMichael. Sad Christmas. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) December 25, 2016

Questlove Gomez: «Ma ei suuda enam kirjutada meie suurkujudest. Ma lihtsalt olin kindel, et ühel päeval saan George Michaeliga koostööd teha. Tõeliselt kurvad jõulud.»

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

Duran Duran: «2016 - kaotasime järjekordse andeka hinge. Avaldame kaastunnet George Michaeli perele.»