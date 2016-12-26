Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Staarid on George Michaeli surmast šokis: ta oli erakordne talent!

26. detsember 2016 10:33
George Michael ja Elton John 1995. aastal | FOTO: Vida Press

Briti poplaulja George Michaeli ootamatu surm kurvastas kogu maailma ning paljud kuulsused jagasid oma šokki sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel.

Elton John: «Ma olen suures šokis. Kaotasin armsa sõbra, erakordselt lahke hinge ja hiilgava artisti. Olen mõtteis tema pere ja kõigi tema fännidega.»

Elton John / Instagram

George Takei: «Puhka koos sädelevate tähtedega, George Michael. Sa leidsid oma vabaduse, oma usu. Need olid su viimased jõulud ja me jääme sind igatsema.»

Ellen DeGeneres: «Kuulsin äsja oma sõbra surmast. Ta oli erakordne talent. Ma olen tohutult kurb.»

Madonna: «Hüvasti, mu sõber! Järjekordne suur artist jättis meid. Aasta 2016 võiks juba p*rse käia!»

Andrew Ridgeley: «Mu süda on armsa sõbra kaotuse pärast murtud. Mina, tema lähedased, tema sõbrad, muusikamaailm, maailm üldiselt. Sa oled igavesti armastatud.»

Brian Wilson: «Väga kurb on kuulda George Michaeli surmast. Ta oli väga andekas muusik ja laulja.»

James Corden: «Olen George Michaelit armastanud nii kaua, kui mäletan. Ta oli ääretult inspireeriv. Alati oma ajast ees.»

Questlove Gomez: «Ma ei suuda enam kirjutada meie suurkujudest. Ma lihtsalt olin kindel, et ühel päeval saan George Michaeliga koostööd teha. Tõeliselt kurvad jõulud.»

Duran Duran: «2016 - kaotasime järjekordse andeka hinge. Avaldame kaastunnet George Michaeli perele.»

