Paljas Porgand mõtlemapanevas postituses: ma jätkan teile oma keha näitamist seni, kuni teie silmad on paistes

Embrace your body. Use it every way you can. Don't be afraid of it or of what others think of it. You might look at me and think: «like it is hard for you to say, looking perfect as you are.» I call it bullshit! As a public person I get called fat a lot more than any of you. Even when sharing a video of myself where I'm happy and grateful for life, there is someone to reply to it saying how ugly or fat I am. I'm fed up! This is my body, this is my soul, this is my life. I will keep showing you my skin until your eyes are sore. And you better embrace my humps. Cause what all this hate actually is showing, is that the haters are really the most insecure of them all. So no, it's not easy to put myself out there, but I'm willing to do it to embrace the power that lies within when you don't give a f*ck about what others have to say about you. Wearing @hm Amazing teamwork with @mua_helen & @artur.ee.photography ☺️ #hmeesti #powerwomen #bodypositivity

