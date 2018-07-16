Paljas Porgand mõtlemapanevas postituses: ma jätkan teile oma keha näitamist seni, kuni teie silmad on paistes

Blogija Merilin Taimre postitas Instagrami pildi, milles ta kannab oranži jakki, kuid millel alt on näha ka tema suured rinnad.
Paljas Porgand, kodanikunimega Merilin Taimre, kirjutas postituse juurde:
«Aktsepteeri oma keha. Kasuta seda nii nagu saad. Ära karda seda ega seda, mida teised inimesed sellest arvavad. Sa võid mind vaadata ja mõelda: nagu sul oleks seda raske öelda, nähes niivõrd ideaalne välja. Ma ütlen, et see on jama! Avaliku elu tegelasena kutsutakse mind rohkem paksuks kui sind. Isegi videodel, kus ma olen õnnelik ja elu eest tänulik on alati keegi, kes kutsub mind koledaks või paksus. Ma olen sellest tüdinenud! See on minu keha, see on minu hing, see on minu elu. Ma jätkan teile oma keha näitamist seni, kuni teie silmad on paistes. Ja te parem võtke mu kühmud omaks. Sest mida kogu see vihkamine näitab on see, et kriitikud on kõige ebakindlamad üldse. Seega ei, mul ei ole end kerge end näidata, aga ma olen valmis seda tegema, et võtta omaks jõud, mis paikneb sinu sees, kui sa ei hooli, mida teistel sinu kohta öelda on.»
Embrace your body. Use it every way you can. Don't be afraid of it or of what others think of it. You might look at me and think: «like it is hard for you to say, looking perfect as you are.» I call it bullshit! As a public person I get called fat a lot more than any of you. Even when sharing a video of myself where I'm happy and grateful for life, there is someone to reply to it saying how ugly or fat I am. I'm fed up! This is my body, this is my soul, this is my life. I will keep showing you my skin until your eyes are sore. And you better embrace my humps. Cause what all this hate actually is showing, is that the haters are really the most insecure of them all. So no, it's not easy to put myself out there, but I'm willing to do it to embrace the power that lies within when you don't give a f*ck about what others have to say about you. Wearing @hm Amazing teamwork with @mua_helen & @artur.ee.photography ☺️ #hmeesti #powerwomen #bodypositivity
