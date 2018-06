Laura Põldvere pani ameti maha: mu elus algab uus ajastu

Taking a moment to embrace it all.. ❤ Before a new era of my life begins.. // I have been leading the Estonian Jazz Union for two years and yesterday a new era began. // A lot of work has been done. I have been loving being challenged. I love my co-workers & friends @ivirausi & @ramueltafenau.. Jazz is doing really well. Estonian jazz. I am happy! // I am also on the new board of the Union, super happy about it, but this is all gonna be a new era.. New road.. Cannot wait to start.. // Photo @renejakobson // #estonianjazz #eestijazzliit #newera #embracethemoment #thankful #tallinndolls #krislinlainelomakeup #no99 #iamready #challengeoneself #jazz

A post shared by Laura // Laura Põldvere (@paulamustikas) on Jun 13, 2018 at 11:20pm PDT