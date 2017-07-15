Loe, millised telesarjad kandideerivad tänavu Emmyle!

Galalt jäi kõrvale ülimenukas «Troonide mäng», mis on igal aastal hulgim auhindu noppinud. Põhjuseks see, et tänavu jõuab fantaasiasari eetrisse hiljem kui tavaliselt.

69. Emmy auhindade gala toimub 17. septembril Los Angeleses Microsoft Theater'is ja seda kannab üle CBS. Õhtut juhib koomik Stephen Colbert.

69. Emmy teleauhindade nominendid kuulutasid välja näitlejad Shemar Moore ja Anna Chlumsky / Scanpix

Väljapaistev draamasari

«Better Call Saul»

«The Crown»

«The Handmaid’s Tale»

«House of Cards»

«Stranger Things»

«This Is Us»

«Westworld»

Väljapaistev komöödiasari

«Atlanta»

«Black-ish»

«Master of None»

«Modern Family»

«Silicon Valley»

«Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt»

«Veep»

Meespeaosa draamasarjas

Sterling K Brown, «This Is Us»

Anthony Hopkins, «Westworld»

Matthew Rhys, «The Americans»

Liev Schreiber, «Ray Donovan»

Kevin Spacey, «House of Cards»

Milo Ventimiglia, «This Is Us»

Naispeaosa draamasarjas

Claire Foy, «The Crown»

Viola Davis, «How to Get Away with Murder»

Elisabeth Moss, «The Handmaid’s Tale»

Evan Rachel Wood, «Westworld»

Keri Russell, «The Americans»

Robin Wright, «House of Cards»

Meespeaosa komöödiasarjas

Anthony Anderson, «Black-ish»

Aziz Ansari, «Master of None»

Zach Galifianakis, «Baskets»

Donald Glover, «Atlanta»

William H Macy, «Shameless»

Jeffrey Tambor, «Transparent»

Naispeaosa komöödiasarjas

Pamela Adlon, «Better Things»

Jane Fonda, «Grace & Frankie»

Allison Janney, «Mom»

Ellie Kemper, «Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt»

Julie Louis-Dreyfus, «Veep»

Tracee Ellis Ross, «Black-ish»

Lily Tomlin, «Grace & Frankie»

Meespeaosa minisarjas või telefilmis

Riz Ahmed, «The Night Of»

Benedict Cumberbatch, «Sherlock: The Lying Detective»

Robert De Niro, «The Wizard of Lies»

Ewan McGregor, «Fargo»

Geoffrey Rush, «Genius»

John Turturro, «The Night Of»

Naispeaosa minisarjas või telefilmis

Carrie Coon, «Fargo»

Felicity Huffman, «American Crime»

Nicole Kidman, «Big Little Lies»

Jessica Lange, «Feud»

Susan Sarandon, «Feud»

Reese Witherspoon, «Big Little Lies»

Väljapaistev lühisari

«Big Little Lies»

«Fargo»

«Feud»

«Genius»

«The Night Of»

Väljapaistev reality-võistlussaade

«American Ninja Warrior»

«RuPaul’s Drag Race»

«Project Runway»

«The Voice»

«Top Chef»

Väljapaistev jutusaade

«Full Frontal With Samantha Bee»

«Jimmy Kimmel Live!»

«Last Week Tonight With John Oliver»

«The Late Late Show With James Corden»

«The Late Show With Stephen Colbert»

«Real Time With Bill Maher»

Meeskõrvalosa komöödiasarjas

Louie Anderson, «Baskets»

Alec Baldwin, «Saturday Night Live

Ty Burrell, «Modern Family»

Tituss Burgess, «Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt»

Tony Hale, «Veep»

Matt Walsh, «Veep»

Meeskõrvalosa draamasarjas

Jonathan Banks, «Better Call Saul»

Michael Kelly, «House of Cards»

John Lithgow, «The Crown»

David Harbour, «Stranger Things»

Ron Cephas Jones, «This Is Us»

Jeffrey Wright, «Westworld»

Meeskõrvalosa lühisarjas või telefilmis