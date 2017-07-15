Loe, millised telesarjad kandideerivad tänavu Emmyle!

Tänavusel Emmy auhindade gala püüavad enim auhindu legendaarne sketšisaade «Saturday Night Live» ja ulmesari «Westworld», mis on nomineeritud 22 korral.
Galalt jäi kõrvale ülimenukas «Troonide mäng», mis on igal aastal hulgim auhindu noppinud. Põhjuseks see, et tänavu jõuab fantaasiasari eetrisse hiljem kui tavaliselt.
69. Emmy auhindade gala toimub 17. septembril Los Angeleses Microsoft Theater'is ja seda kannab üle CBS. Õhtut juhib koomik Stephen Colbert.
69. Emmy teleauhindade nominendid kuulutasid välja näitlejad Shemar Moore ja Anna Chlumsky / Scanpix
Väljapaistev draamasari
- «Better Call Saul»
- «The Crown»
- «The Handmaid’s Tale»
- «House of Cards»
- «Stranger Things»
- «This Is Us»
- «Westworld»
Väljapaistev komöödiasari
- «Atlanta»
- «Black-ish»
- «Master of None»
- «Modern Family»
- «Silicon Valley»
- «Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt»
- «Veep»
Meespeaosa draamasarjas
- Sterling K Brown, «This Is Us»
- Anthony Hopkins, «Westworld»
- Matthew Rhys, «The Americans»
- Liev Schreiber, «Ray Donovan»
- Kevin Spacey, «House of Cards»
- Milo Ventimiglia, «This Is Us»
Naispeaosa draamasarjas
- Claire Foy, «The Crown»
- Viola Davis, «How to Get Away with Murder»
- Elisabeth Moss, «The Handmaid’s Tale»
- Evan Rachel Wood, «Westworld»
- Keri Russell, «The Americans»
- Robin Wright, «House of Cards»
Meespeaosa komöödiasarjas
- Anthony Anderson, «Black-ish»
- Aziz Ansari, «Master of None»
- Zach Galifianakis, «Baskets»
- Donald Glover, «Atlanta»
- William H Macy, «Shameless»
- Jeffrey Tambor, «Transparent»
Naispeaosa komöödiasarjas
- Pamela Adlon, «Better Things»
- Jane Fonda, «Grace & Frankie»
- Allison Janney, «Mom»
- Ellie Kemper, «Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt»
- Julie Louis-Dreyfus, «Veep»
- Tracee Ellis Ross, «Black-ish»
- Lily Tomlin, «Grace & Frankie»
Meespeaosa minisarjas või telefilmis
- Riz Ahmed, «The Night Of»
- Benedict Cumberbatch, «Sherlock: The Lying Detective»
- Robert De Niro, «The Wizard of Lies»
- Ewan McGregor, «Fargo»
- Geoffrey Rush, «Genius»
- John Turturro, «The Night Of»
Naispeaosa minisarjas või telefilmis
- Carrie Coon, «Fargo»
- Felicity Huffman, «American Crime»
- Nicole Kidman, «Big Little Lies»
- Jessica Lange, «Feud»
- Susan Sarandon, «Feud»
- Reese Witherspoon, «Big Little Lies»
Väljapaistev lühisari
- «Big Little Lies»
- «Fargo»
- «Feud»
- «Genius»
- «The Night Of»
Väljapaistev reality-võistlussaade
- «American Ninja Warrior»
- «RuPaul’s Drag Race»
- «Project Runway»
- «The Voice»
- «Top Chef»
Väljapaistev jutusaade
- «Full Frontal With Samantha Bee»
- «Jimmy Kimmel Live!»
- «Last Week Tonight With John Oliver»
- «The Late Late Show With James Corden»
- «The Late Show With Stephen Colbert»
- «Real Time With Bill Maher»
Meeskõrvalosa komöödiasarjas
- Louie Anderson, «Baskets»
- Alec Baldwin, «Saturday Night Live
- Ty Burrell, «Modern Family»
- Tituss Burgess, «Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt»
- Tony Hale, «Veep»
- Matt Walsh, «Veep»
Meeskõrvalosa draamasarjas
- Jonathan Banks, «Better Call Saul»
- Michael Kelly, «House of Cards»
- John Lithgow, «The Crown»
- David Harbour, «Stranger Things»
- Ron Cephas Jones, «This Is Us»
- Jeffrey Wright, «Westworld»
Meeskõrvalosa lühisarjas või telefilmis
- David Thewlis, «Fargo»
- Alexander Skarsgård, «Big Little Lies»
- Alfred Molina, «Feud»
- Stanley Tucci, «Feud»
- Bill Camp, «The Night Of»
- Michael Kenneth Williams, «The Night Of»
Naiskõrvalosa komöödiasarjas
- Vanessa Bayer, «Saturday Night Live»
- Leslie Jones, «Saturday Night Live»
- Kate McKinnon, «Saturday Night Live»
- Judith Light, «Transparent»
- Kathryn Hahn, «Transparent»
- Anna Chlumsky, «Veep»
Naiskõrvalosa draamasarjas
- Uzo Aduba, «Orange is the New Black»
- Millie Bobby Brown, «Stranger Things»
- Ann Dowd, «The Handmaid’s Tale»
- Samira Wiley, «The Handmaid’s Tale»
- Chrissy Metz, «This Is Us»
- Thandie Newton, «Westworld»
Naiskõrvalosa lühisarjas või telefilmis
- Laura Dern, «Big Little Lies»
- Regina King, «American Crime»
- Shailene Woodley, «Big Little Lies»
- Judy Davis, «Feud»
- Jackie Hoffman, «Feud»
- Michelle Pfeiffer, «The Wizard of Lies»
Külalisnäitleja komöödiasarjas
- Matthew Rhys, «Girls»
- Riz Ahmed, «Girls»
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, «Saturday Night Live»
- Dave Chappelle, «Saturday Night Live»
- Tom Hanks, «Saturday Night Live»
- Hugh Laurie, «Veep»
Külalisnäitleja draamasarjas
- Ben Mendelsohn, «Bloodline»
- BD Wong, «Mr Robot»
- Hank Azaria, «Ray Donovan»
- Brian Tyree Henry, «This Is Us»
- Gerald McRaney, «This Is Us»
- Denis O’Hare, «This Is Us»
Külalisnäitlejanna komöödiasarjas
- Wanda Sykes, «Black-ish»
- Carrie Fisher, «Catastrophe»
- Kristen Wiig, «Saturday Night Live»
- Melissa McCarthy, «Saturday Night Live»
- Angela Bassett, «Master of None»
- Becky Ann Baker, «Girls»
Külalisnäitlejanna draamasarjas
- Cicely Tyson, «How To Get Away With Murder»
- Laverne Cox, «Orange Is The New Black»
- Shannon Purser, «Stranger Things»
- Alison Wright, «The Americans»
- Alexis Bledel, «The Handmaid’s Tale»
- Ann Dowd, «The Leftovers»
Loe täielikku nominentide nimekirja siin.