FOTOD ⟩ Kogukas vanaproua tegi totaalse elumuutuse ja on nüüd fitnessistaar

The photo on the left was taken in the nursing home that my mother was in her last years. My daughter took the picture. It was shortly after this that she gave me a pretty big talking to, explaining about her YHH program, and that it was going to be up to me to turn my life around. I don’t know what she saw in me, but I do know that she was desperate. I think we both cried that night when she begged me to get serious about my health. I’ve never looked back. We are now two weeks into the new year. Stay optimistic everybody! Go at your own pace!! Huge changes can be made from very small, daily successes. 🙏🙏🙏 I honestly made so many mistakes, read programs backwards, I kept forgetting my passwords to log into my phone and my accounts 😂😂 I read my diet plan wrong, I mixed up my carbs all the time, BUT I KEPT ON TRYING, blundering my way forwards and learning more about my health every day. It really isn’t about being perfect it’s about being consistent and just learning as you go. 🙏🙏 Good luck to all of you! If you have any questions please feel free to ask away! 💕💕 With love Joan . #transformation #health #fitover70 #agingbackwards #longevity

A post shared by Joan MacDonald (@trainwithjoan) on Jan 15, 2020 at 5:10am PST