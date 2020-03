Instakaunitar Anita Sibul keeras koroonaviirusele selja ja avaldab, miks ta selles osas vaikib

View this post on Instagram

I've been quite quiet about the current situation. Why? Firstly, because I feel like we have thousands of news about #coronavirus every day and I'm very positive that anyone of my followers knows where to find news. Therefore I've shared the ones not from our usual estonian media or maybe a different narrative to the situation or maybe just something I'd like to comment on because hey - that's what makes this account ME. Maybe I should share even more of my thoughts on whatever topics seem interesting to me at that moment? I'll have a longer caption about that tomorrow! But secondly, I've always wanted this account to be a happy place, supportive place, enough of a realistic place and a little bit of a sassy place💁🏻‍♀️ But of course I have to ask my like-minded people (YOU!) what you think about beauty & fashion & travel content during the quarantine? What kind of content are you consuming now? I personally still watch (actually even more now than before cuz of the #quarantine) my regular taste of content. But what about YOU? Let me know in the comments 💗 . . . . . . #realthoughts #honestyiskey #lifeinquarantine #socialisolation #quarantineandchill #contentcreator