MAGUS MUSI 👄 ⟩ Instakaunitar Liza Lind näitas kallimaga koos uhket suudluspoosi

HOW TO TRAVEL ON A BUDGET? ✈️💰 While it is important to have some money in order to travel, it is much less important than people think.. it’s much more important to make good use of the money you do have 😁 PLAN WELL, USE THE INTERNET TO YOUR ADVANTAGE, KEEP AN OPEN MIND!! Choose more affordable places to travel to, book tickets, transport and accommodation as early as possible! For tickets I almost always use @momondo & @skyscanner if you’re Estonian another great website to keep an eye on us @reisidiilid ✈️💫 In terms of accommodation, hostels are a great option ( @hostelworld ) I almost always slept in dorms when I started out my travels! It’s also good cause you get to meet heaps of cool like-minded people ☺️ another amazing option is @airbnb (I even have a discount code - slide in my DM’s if you want it 😋). USE ALL COUPONS- the internet of full of different discount codes for everything starting out with museums ending with plane tickets, you’ve just gotta put in a little effort and find it 💪🏽 Last but not least it’s important to go with the flow and be accepting of what is.. traveling is fantastic even without 5* hotels and luxury cars etc you’ve just got to be in the right mindset.. a crowded local bus will get you there the same as a Lamborghini will.. so if you’re willing to sacrifice a little comfort in the name of an adventure, you’ll get far ❤️😁 Leave some budget travel tips for me & others in the comments if you have any 💫