❤ Glass of red wine, loads of work, books and a movie... Flight from Moscow to New York.. That's how I do it 😂 Homme jube USAs... 💖 Workshop mode ON! Photo: @taavi.luhamaa MUA: @KAIATRIISA Style: @kennethbrlin

A post shared by LAURA PÕLDVERE (@laurapoldvere) on Oct 15, 2019 at 8:27am PDT