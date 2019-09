Eratreener sõimas naist paksuks ja keelas tal oma treeninggrupiga liitumast

I received a Facebook link this morning from my clients that actually upset them⁣ ⁣ Simply because they know it takes a lot to admit you need to make changes in your life when you’re overweight. ⁣ ⁣ It takes courage and stepping outside your comfort zone which isn’t easy! ⁣ ⁣ Whoever Lisa is has had a shitty first experience with this geezer called Buffmaster which by the way sounds like a bleech brand bruv not a PT business bro.....⁣ ⁣ This has been handled in such a bad way by whoever this person is and simply shouldn’t be allowed to coach people really.⁣ ⁣ A trainer should be supportive and guiding to whoever needs help! Not shut down.⁣ ⁣ If anyone knows who Lisa is get in touch with me and I’ll coach her for free till she get some results and she can go to his boot camp and tell him to fuck off when I’m done with her❤️👊🏼⁣ ⁣ #neatup247⁣

