Uskumatu: 73 kuulsat popplaulu, mida saab mängida nelja sarnast akordi kasutades

Austraalia komöödia-rokkbänd Axis of Awesome kasutas seda asjaolu ära ning otsis välja 73 lugu, kus on kasutatud nelja ühesugust akordi. Ja need ei ole suvalised lood, mille keegi on valmis kirjutanud. Tegu on viimaste kümnendite suurimate popplauludega.

Kõike on võimalik kasutades E-võtit, mis tähendab, et sul läheb vaja akorde E, B, C#mi ja A. Enamus juhtudel ei ole võimalik kõiki neid laule vaid nende nelja akordiga mängida, kuid saab kenasti hakkama.

Kuidas see täpsemalt toimib, saab lugeda Redditist.

Kõik 73 Axis of Awesome'i ligi kümme aastat tagasi nelja akordiga mängitud lugu.

1. Journey – «Don't Stop Believin'»

2. James Blunt – «You're Beautiful»

3. Black Eyed Peas – «Where Is the Love»

4. Alphaville – «Forever Young»

5. Jason Mraz – «I'm Yours»

6. Train – «Hey, Soul Sister»

7. The Calling – «Wherever You Will Go»

8. Elton John – «Can You Feel The Love Tonight» (from The Lion King)

9. Akon – «Don't Matter»

10. John Denver – «Take Me Home, Country Roads»

11. Lady Gaga – «Paparazzi»

12. U2 – «With Or Without You»

13. The Last Goodnight – «Pictures of You»

14. Maroon Five – «She Will Be Loved»

15. The Beatles – «Let It Be»

16. Bob Marley – «No Woman No Cry»

17. Marcy Playground – «Sex and Candy»

18. Men At Work – «Down Under»

19. Jill Colucci – «The Funny Things You Do» (Theme from America's Funniest Home Videos)

20. Jack Johnson – «Taylor»

21. Spice Girls – «2 Become 1»

22. a-ha – «Take On Me»

23. Green Day – «When I Come Around»

24. Eagle Eye Cherry – «Save Tonight»

25. Toto – «Africa»

26. Beyoncé – «If I Were A Boy»

27. Kelly Clarkson – «Behind These Hazel Eyes»

28. Jason DeRulo – «In My Head»

29. The Smashing Pumpkins – «Bullet With Butterfly Wings»

30. Joan Osborne – « One of Us»

31. Avril Lavigne – «Complicated»

32. The Offspring – «Self Esteem»

33. The Offspring – «You're Gonna Go Far, Kid»

34. Akon – «Beautiful»

35. Timbaland featuring OneRepublic – «Apologize»

36. Eminem featuring Rihanna – «Love the Way You Lie»

37. Bon Jovi – «It's My Life»

38. Lady Gaga – «Poker Face»

39. Aqua – «Barbie Girl»

40. Red Hot Chili Peppers – «Otherside»

41. The Gregory Brothers – «Double Rainbow Song»

42. MGMT – «Kids»

43. Andrea Bocelli – «Time To Say Goodbye»

44. Robert Burns – «Auld Lang Syne»

45. Five for Fighting – «Superman»

46. The Axis of Awesome – «Birdplane»

47. Missy Higgins – «Scar»

48. Alex Lloyd – «Amazing»

49. Richard Marx – «Right Here Waiting»

50. Adele – «Someone Like You»

51. Christina Perri – «Jar of Hearts»

52. Crowded House – «Fall At Your Feet»

53. Red Hot Chili Peppers – «Under the Bridge»

54. Daryl Braithwaite – «The Horses»

55. Pink – «U + Ur Hand»

56. The Fray – «You Found Me»

57. 3OH!3 – «Don't Trust Me»

58. Tim Minchin – «Canvas Bags»

59. Blink-182 – «Dammit»

60. Kasey Chambers – «Not Pretty Enough»

61. Alicia Keys – «No One»

62. Amiel – «Lovesong»

63. Bush – «Glycerine»

64. Thirsty Merc – «20 Good Reasons»

65. Lighthouse Family – «High»

66. Red Hot Chili Peppers – «Soul to Squeeze»

67. Banjo Patterson – «Waltzing Matilda»

68. Bic Runga – «Sway»

69. Ben Lee – «Cigarettes Will Kill You»

70. Michael Jackson – «Man in the Mirror»

71. Mika – «Happy Ending»

72. The Cranberries – «Zombie»