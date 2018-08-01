Piltuudis: Helen Adamson näeb välja kui snäkk ja teeb teatavaks elumuutva otsuse

A few weeks ago I decided that I will quit eating meat. It was purely a moral and an emotional decision for me. When you have followed my stories I am sure you understand why. • The older I have gotten the more my love for animals has grown. As I started to be more concious and aware about who I am eating off course I felt quilty. I have never loved meat or felt a hudge desire for it so leaving it out really hasn't been difficult for me. • It was 13 years ago when I became a vegetarian first time for about 5 years. Just because even thinking about eating meat made me nauseous. Later on I understood why. • About 10 years ago I read about blood type diet and for my blood type meat isn't even recommended. I found many foods in there that I didn't like and that weren't suitable for me as well. • It was the first time I learned how I had intuitively listened to what my body needs and now I am just going back to it. Feeling better both emotionally and physically. • If you eat something that you don't like because it is said to be healty I truly believe you are not doing justice to yourself. As I am sure you already know some things that are healthy to some might be unhealthy to others. • Our body and mind are connected, listen to both of them and you will feel happier and healthier. GOLDEN from inside and out 🧡 #MySunriseGold #GalaxyS9 #WithGalaxy 📸@taavitonnisson

A post shared by Helen Adamson (@helenadamson) on Jul 31, 2018 at 9:55am PDT