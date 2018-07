i’ve been saying this FOR YEARS! @jamesgunn is one of the most amazing people i’ve ever known - both professionally & personally. there are so many people in our lives that we would never have known without the incredible magnet of talent & goodness that is james (& his awesome partner in life, @jenniferlholland). thanks for making us a part of your family, buddy.

A post shared by David Dastmalchian (@dastmalchian) on Jul 20, 2018 at 7:18pm PDT