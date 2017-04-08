Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Küpsised aitavad meil teenuseid edastada. Meie teenuseid kasutades nõustute sellega, et kasutame küpsiseid. ROHKEM INFOT >
Vihje| Klienditugi| Telli Postimees| Kuulutused| Reklaam| Uudiskiri| Tööpakkumised| ENG| RUS|
Klienditugi Telli Postimees Reklaam Uudiskiri Tööpakkumised
Otsi
LOGI SISSE
LOGI VÄLJA
UudisedEesti LaulVäikesed hiiglasedTMWMängudeÖÖVideoportaalSSCGaleriiTV-kavaLiveMeeldibWideoGamefriik
otsi:
Täpsem otsing

Fotod: hollandi meeste aktsioon geipaaride toetuseks

KOMMENTEERI PRINDI ARTIKKEL
@timdouwsma | FOTO: Instagram

Hollandi mehed on otsustanud teha midagi tõeliselt mehist.

Hollandit on tabanud peale rünnakut ühe geipaari vastu kampaania, mis kannab nime #allemannenhandinhand. Selle raames avaldatakse toetust riigis elavatele geipaaridele.

Veebilehe Attitude Holland toimetaja Martijn Tulp sõnas, et antud kampaania on andnud võimaluse kuulsuste kõrval ka kõigil teistel oma toetust geipaaride suhtes avalikult üles näidata.

Kampaania on vallutanud sotsiaalmeedia ning hollandlased näitavad heameelega üles toetust oma kaaskodanike suhtes ning suhtumist homofoobiasse.

Hey @jacindabarrett @halfadams is in! #allemannenhandinhand

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Gabriel Macht (@iamgabrielmacht) am

Hand in hand met fijne mensen #allemannenhandinhand #kwf #topavond

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Tim Douwsma (@timdouwsma) am

Tagasi üles