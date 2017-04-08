Fotod: hollandi meeste aktsioon geipaaride toetuseks

Hollandi mehed on otsustanud teha midagi tõeliselt mehist.
Hollandit on tabanud peale rünnakut ühe geipaari vastu kampaania, mis kannab nime #allemannenhandinhand. Selle raames avaldatakse toetust riigis elavatele geipaaridele.
Veebilehe Attitude Holland toimetaja Martijn Tulp sõnas, et antud kampaania on andnud võimaluse kuulsuste kõrval ka kõigil teistel oma toetust geipaaride suhtes avalikult üles näidata.
Kampaania on vallutanud sotsiaalmeedia ning hollandlased näitavad heameelega üles toetust oma kaaskodanike suhtes ning suhtumist homofoobiasse.
Men all over the world are standing up to homophobia by holding hands. Famous figures and ordinary Dutch citizens have been posting images of themselves on social media with the hashtag #allemannenhandinhand (all men, holding hands). The trend was sparked by reports of a gang attack on a gay couple, Jasper Vernes-Sewratan, 35, and Ronnie Sewratan-Vernes, 31, in Arnhem, a city in the east of the Netherlands, in the early hours of Sunday morning. (: Saskia van Pelt)
After an alleged attack on a gay couple holding hands in the Netherlands, men across the country are holding hands in public in solidarity. Pictured in the first photo here is Alexander Pechtold, Dutch leader of the Democrats 66 party, and his financial specialist, Wouter Koolmees. Dutch men are using #allemannenhandinhand (all men hand in hand) to show their support.
