Fotod: hollandi meeste aktsioon geipaaride toetuseks

Hollandit on tabanud peale rünnakut ühe geipaari vastu kampaania, mis kannab nime #allemannenhandinhand. Selle raames avaldatakse toetust riigis elavatele geipaaridele.

Veebilehe Attitude Holland toimetaja Martijn Tulp sõnas, et antud kampaania on andnud võimaluse kuulsuste kõrval ka kõigil teistel oma toetust geipaaride suhtes avalikult üles näidata.

Kampaania on vallutanud sotsiaalmeedia ning hollandlased näitavad heameelega üles toetust oma kaaskodanike suhtes ning suhtumist homofoobiasse.

LOVE my 2yr old son who is already supporting #LGBTQI rights! #allemannenhandinhand pic.twitter.com/2w1HAdOcE8