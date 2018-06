All we ever actually wish for is #happiness. So only do what makes you #happy and don't care for anything else. It's not egoism, it's #selflove ♥ outfit @la_fanett (“paljasporgand” gives you -15% off) muah @mua_helen photo @kerstiniglas #choosehappy #happygirl #femininewoman #girlylook #femininelook #girlybody #bodysuit #perfectmakeup #passionate #curvesfordays

A post shared by Merilin Taimre (@paljasporgand) on Jun 5, 2018 at 10:57pm PDT