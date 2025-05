epa11883669 Winning Finnish singer Erika Vikman performs at the 'Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu' (UMK, New Music Competition) in Tampere, Finland, 08 February 2025. The winner of the Finnish selection song contest goes on to represent Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025. EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

Foto: KIMMO BRANDT