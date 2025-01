VIDEO «Mona Lisa» kolib! Louvre'i suur ümberkorraldus annab meistriteosele uue koha

🇫🇷 On a visit to the #Louvre museum in #Paris, French President Emmanuel #Macron announced Tuesday that a new #entrance to the building and a new viewing location for the #MonaLisa will be put in place.



On #F24AroundTheWorld with @abdelmassive, @oliviasw24 explains ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mxBUapF2WH