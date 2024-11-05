T, 5.11.2024
Ilm
Horoskoop
Mälestusteraamat.ee
Duoplay.ee
Tellimine
Vihje
Klienditugi
Reklaam
Päevatoimetaja:
Katrin Lust
(+372) 56681734
Tellijale

VIDEO Maailma populaarseima taskuhäälingusaate juht toetab Trumpi

Toimetaja: Inna-Katrin Hein
Copy
Taskuhäälingusaate juht Joe Rogan 18. augustil 2023 Bostonis võitluskunstide üritusel.
Taskuhäälingusaate juht Joe Rogan 18. augustil 2023 Bostonis võitluskunstide üritusel. Foto: AP Photo / Gregory Payan, File / Scanpix

Maailma populaarseima taskuhäälingusaate juht Joe Rogan teatas 4. novembril, et toetab vabariiklaste presidendikandidaati Donald Trumpi.

Saatejuht teatas oma eelistusest sõnumiteenuses X, lisades video oma vestlusest Tesla ja Space Xi miljardäri Elon Muskiga, kes toetab samuti Trumpi.

Kommentaarid
Copy

Märksõnad

Tagasi üles