Maailma populaarseima taskuhäälingusaate juht Joe Rogan teatas 4. novembril, et toetab vabariiklaste presidendikandidaati Donald Trumpi.
VIDEO ⟩ Maailma populaarseima taskuhäälingusaate juht toetab Trumpi
Saatejuht teatas oma eelistusest sõnumiteenuses X, lisades video oma vestlusest Tesla ja Space Xi miljardäri Elon Muskiga, kes toetab samuti Trumpi.
The great and powerful @elonmusk.— Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 5, 2024
If it wasn't for him we'd be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.
For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump.
Enjoy the podcast pic.twitter.com/LdBxZFVsLN