BEEBIUUDISED Näitleja Olivia Munn sai teist korda emaks!

(FILES) US actress Olivia Munn attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. Actor Olivia Munn revealed March 13, 2024 that she had undergone a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)

Foto: MICHAEL TRAN