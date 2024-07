#SENTENCED | Rebecca Joynes (30/12/1993) has today (4 July 2024) been sentenced to six-and-a-half years for six sexual offences against two boys.



The court heard that Joynes contacted the teenage boys she met whilst she was a teacher.



Read more here: https://t.co/WusRwpI2my pic.twitter.com/9CHfhnF8lF