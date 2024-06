🕯 Ukrainian military servicewoman Shura "Yalta" Ryazantseva died at the front.



During the Revolution of Dignity, Shura Ryazantseva dragged out the wounded on Instytutska Street.



And on the first day of the full-scale invasion, "Yalta" went to the Military Commissariat in Kyiv pic.twitter.com/NNK4dNknZL