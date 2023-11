🇮🇸🌋Geologic unrest continues around the evacuated Icelandic town #Grindavik at the #Reykjanes penisula. The risk of an eruption remains high. Volcanologists cannot indicate where exactly an eruption will take place. #Iceland #IJsland #volcanoes #volcanism @twitbot @stormhour pic.twitter.com/pUIh8ebYNA