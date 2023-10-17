EMA: MINU JAOKS ÕUDUSUNENÄGU ⟩ Hamas avaldas video 21-aastasest Miast, keda hoitakse Gazas vangis

Palestiina äärmusorganisatsioon Hamas avaldas video Prantsuse-Iisraeli naisest, keda hoitakse Gaza sektoris pantvangis.
21-aastane Mia Schem räägib videos otse kaamerasse ja ütleb, et ta on toodud Gazasse. Lisaks ütleb ta, et ta vigastas kätt ja ta käsi on sidemes.
this is her last TikTok video before she got kidnapped. Mia schem, 21 years old from shoham, the hamas terrorist released a video that they acting "Nice" to her, I can't even imagine what she's going through in there. they are monsters that took her away from her family and there… pic.twitter.com/SZ4VPAAfrH