EMA: MINU JAOKS ÕUDUSUNENÄGU ⟩ Hamas avaldas video 21-aastasest Miast, keda hoitakse Gazas vangis

Inna-Katrin Hein
Palestiina terroriorganisatsiooni Hamasi poolt 7. oktoobril 2023 röövitud Prantsuse-Iisraeli päritolu 21-aastase Mia Schemi ema Keren Schem näitamas oma tütre pilti 17. oktoobril 2023 Tel Avivis toimunud pressikonverentsil.
Palestiina äärmusorganisatsioon Hamas avaldas video Prantsuse-Iisraeli naisest, keda hoitakse Gaza sektoris pantvangis.

21-aastane Mia Schem räägib videos otse kaamerasse ja ütleb, et ta on toodud Gazasse. Lisaks ütleb ta, et ta vigastas kätt ja ta käsi on sidemes.

