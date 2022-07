SOTSIAALMEEDIAFOTOD JA VIDEO ⟩ Austraallasi ehmatas kummaline roosa kuma taevas, mille põhjus osutus üsna maapealseks

We can neither confirm, nor deny, that the mysterious lights over Mildura were 𝘈𝘶𝘳𝘰𝘳𝘢 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘫𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘴. https://t.co/kb4MlXVrEh