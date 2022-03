Kes on «Mariupoli lihunik»?

The butcher of #Mariupol gen. Mizintsev to a junior officer (intercept):



- Look at this little scum. Dressed not in uniform, but in his scum sweater. Why isn’t his face not messed up yet? Why aren’t his ears cut off? Why wasn’t he beat with a bottle at night? Huh, comrade Scum? pic.twitter.com/226N5vI7ia