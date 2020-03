Lahe või kõhe? Juba ammu surnud rokkarid elavad sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel edasi

“Very, very polite. Incredibly well read. A great conversationalist. Artists like him, they see things and they’re on such a high plane that it’s difficult for them to have somebody to be on the same plane with. Jim was like that.” –Bruce Botnick _ #JimMorrison #Morrison #Poet #Thinker #Photography #BruceBotnick

A post shared by Jim Morrison (@jimmorrison) on Mar 9, 2020 at 10:30am PDT