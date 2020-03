Matkaja leidis Hawaii vulkaanis 85 aastat tagasi sinna visatud pommid

In Feb 2020, #Hawaii media reported on a recent discovery of 2 ancient-looking bombs on the north flank of #MaunaLoa. The bombs were part of a 1935 effort to divert #lava and save #Hilo. Read about it in this week’s edition of #USGS #HVO’s #VolcanoWatch, https://t.co/rcKcw9g91c. pic.twitter.com/aeOfmkTVnS