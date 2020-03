Liza Lind jagas ennenägematult intrigeerivat pilti ja tõsist sõnumit naistele

Our bodies are not for you to sexually objectify. We don«t want , nor do we need your opinions on how our bodies should look or how we should feel in them. We don»t need you telling us to «wear less, wear more, be thinner, be curvier.» The female body is one of nature«s most genius creations. These are the bodies that bring new life into the world, these are the bodies that are capable of enduring every single struggle imaginable and to look at them as mere objects of your desire is an insult. To all the queens that identify, Happy international women»s day 🤍 Stay fierce and never dim your light to make others feel comfortable ✨#llpresets #womenupliftingwomen #womenforwomen #girlpowerquotes #womensday2020 #respectyourbody #loveyourselftoday #samana #dominicanrepublic🇩🇴 #saltodesocoa #girlssupportinggirls

