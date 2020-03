Karjääri valinud 63-aastane inglanna elab oma «parimat elu», kuna tal ei ole lapsi

For those people who commented that they'd like to see what my stage makeup looked like after watching Lisa Eldridge do my makeup in her latest tutorial in which we spoke about my dancing days back in the 80s and 90s...... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMpHq2sbDrM #maturemodel #dancer #showgirl

A post shared by Sanna Kelly (@sanna.kelly) on Dec 12, 2019 at 4:14pm PST