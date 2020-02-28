Video: loomaarstid tõmbasid mao kõhust välja terve rannalina

Austraalias tuli loomaarstidel appi tõtata hätta sattunud maole, kes oli alla neelanud oma omanikule kuulunud rannalina.
Sydney väikeloomadele spetsialiseeritud veterinaarhaigla kõneisiku sõnul möödus protseduur, mille käigus eemaldati 18-aastase pütooni, kellel nimeks Monty Python, seest rannarätik ilma komplikatsioonideta, vahendas upi.com.
«Monty seedetrakti viidi painduv endoskoop, mis võimaldas meil näha tema kõhus olnud rätiku serva,» kirjutati haigla Instagrami postituses.
‼️Monty Python and The Missing Beach Towel ‼️ We see all kinds of interesting cases here at our Avian and Exotics Department, but it's not every day we see something quite as unusual and as extraordinary as this case. Monty is an 18 year old Female Jungle Carpet Python weighing 5 kg and 3 m long, who presented to Dr Olivia Clarke at our Avian and Exotics Department at @sash_vets as she was seen eating an entire beach towel whole the night before! Monty was anaesthetised and radiographs were taken to confirm the location of the start of the towel which was approximately 1m from the head and we marked this location with tape. A flexible endoscope was placed down Monty's gastrointestinal tract, which allowed us to visualise the end of the towel sitting her stomach. With assistance from our internal medicine team, very long forceps were placed through the endoscope and used to grasp the towel. Once we had a good grip, the towel was able to be carefully removed from the gastrointestinal tract with endoscopic guidance. It was smiles all round and we are happy to report that both Monty and the beach towel have lived to see another day! Monty was discharged from hospital the same day and her owner reports she is back to her happy, hungry self!
«Meie sisehaiguste meeskonna abiga viidi endoskoobi kaudutema kõhtu väga pikad tangid ja nende abil võeti rätikust kinni,» selgitati postituses.
Videost on näha, et rätik tõmmatakse Monty suu kaudu aeglaselt välja. Madu sai koju juba samal päeval.
«Meil on hea meel teatada, et nii Monty kui ka rannarätik elavad veel pikalt,» seisis postituses.