❤ ⟩ Maicel Uibo jagas pulma-aastapäeva puhul abikaasast eriti armast pilti

Õnnelik paar: Shaunae Miller-Uibo ja Maicel Uibo öösel hõbemedaleid nautimas.

FOTO: HANNAH MCKAY / REUTERS

Maicel Uibo tähistas abikaasa Shaunae Miller-Uiboga hiljuti kolmandat pulma-aastapäeva. Sel puhul postitas Maicel Shaunast Instagrami eriti armsa pildi. 

Instagrami postitatud pildi alla kirjutas Maicel, et kolm aastat tagasi öeldud «Jah!» ja sellele sama vastuse saamine oli parim asi maailmas. 

«Sa oled viimase kolme aasta jooksul olnud armastav ja hooliv kõiges ja ma tahan sulle öelda, et armastan sind südamepõhjast!» kirjutas Maicel naisele.

Eesti kümnevõistleja Maicel Uibo abiellus Bahama sprinteri Shaunae Milleriga 2017. aasta  4. veebruaril.