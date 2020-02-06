❤ ⟩ Maicel Uibo jagas pulma-aastapäeva puhul abikaasast eriti armast pilti

Maicel Uibo tähistas abikaasa Shaunae Miller-Uiboga hiljuti kolmandat pulma-aastapäeva. Sel puhul postitas Maicel Shaunast Instagrami eriti armsa pildi.
Instagrami postitatud pildi alla kirjutas Maicel, et kolm aastat tagasi öeldud «Jah!» ja sellele sama vastuse saamine oli parim asi maailmas.
I have done 3 laps around the sun with my gorgeous wife and best friend @hey_itsshaunae 😘! The best thing I could’ve ever said was “I do” 3 years ago from today and it was even better to hear the same words from you. You have been loving and caring through everything these past years and I want to let you know I love you from the bottom of my heart!! I pray that we live to see many more and that the journey together is nothing short of amazing!! Happy Anniversary!! ❤️❤️❤️ #anniversary #myeverything #wife
«Sa oled viimase kolme aasta jooksul olnud armastav ja hooliv kõiges ja ma tahan sulle öelda, et armastan sind südamepõhjast!» kirjutas Maicel naisele.
Eesti kümnevõistleja Maicel Uibo abiellus Bahama sprinteri Shaunae Milleriga 2017. aasta 4. veebruaril.