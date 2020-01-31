MIDA OLIGI ARVATA ⟩ Instamodellid on leidnud viisi, kuidas isegi koroonaviirusest kasu lõigata

Nii mõnedki suunamudijad jagavad juba sotsmeedias fotosid, millel nad kannavad hingamisteede kaitseks mõeldud maske ning lisavad fotodele teemaviite #koroonaviirus. Oli arvata, et see juhtub, kirjutab Insider.
Näiteks jagas Instagrammer Jada Hai Phong Nguyen teisipäeval fotot, millel oli oma musta värvi maski pannud sobituma ruuduliste püste ja nabapluusiga. Kõnealusel kaadril on nüüdseks juba üle 1000 laigi.
Ta soovitab oma jälgijatel maski kanda ning võimalikult tihti käsi pesta, et end viiruse eest kaitsta. Lisaks soovib ta, et tema jälgijad väldiksid kontakti haigete inimestega ning kataksid köha ning aevastamise korral oma suu.
Intervjuus Insiderile ütles Vietnami päritolu Instagrami modelll, et otsustas fotot jagada, kuna nii paljud inimesed polnud haiguspuhangu tõsidusest veel teadlikud.
«Nüüd nad teavad," sõnas naine. «Ma olen õnnelik.»
«Nüüd nad teavad," sõnas naine. «Ma olen õnnelik.»

So sad. #coronavirus 😢😢 There are 81 death so far and it is estimated 100k people are already infected. China has isolated the city with most case identified but number of them are believed to have already left the city with the virus. Spreading awareness in our communities to fight this outbreak is very important. I want to bring this important information to you as we think alot of people are still unaware abt this issue and it's spreading very quickly everywhere around the world. Here are few things that u should do to protect yourself : 1. Wear Mask ( Use the right one ( I use Cambridge Mask N99 pro from UK and KF94 ( made in Korea). 2. Wash your hands often with soap for at least 30s. I bring handwash gel when i go out too. 3. Avoid touching ur mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hand. 4. Avoid contact with sick people. 5. Against the wildlife animal eating culture. 6. Drink plenty of water ( liquid) and vitamin. To protect other : 1. Stay home while u r sick 2. Avoid close contact with other 3. Cover your mouth n nose with tissue when u cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue away in the trash and wash your hand. 4. Clean and disinfect objects and surface. Those day I just stay home with my baby @clio.lapug eventho it Lunar new year here. 😢😢😢 #prayfortheworld.
Instagrammer Jeii_pong poseeris hiljuti aga Kuala Lumpuri rahvusvahelises lennujaamas. Tema sobitas oma maski nabapluusi ning ruudulise miniseelikuga.
Naise pildil on nüüdseks juba üle 32 000 laigi.
«Palun olge ettevaatlikud!» kirjutab ta pildiallkirjaks ning tuletab samuti inimestele meelde, et nad ei unustaks maski kanda.
Reisiblogija Adena Wilson, keda Instagramis tuntakse kui adenawilson.ph, sõnas oma fännidele aga: «ENNETAMINE on parem kui ravi». Tema fotol on nüüdseks ligi 600 laiki.
Reisiblogija Adena Wilson, keda Instagramis tuntakse kui adenawilson.ph, sõnas oma fännidele aga: «ENNETAMINE on parem kui ravi». Tema fotol on nüüdseks ligi 600 laiki.

PREVENTION is better than cure . Let's pray that we can get through this together. All stores MASK OUT OF STOCK 😭😢😥