ÕHUS ON ARMASTUST ⟩ Lenna Kuurmaa jagab peiksiga lembehetke!

Muusik Lenna Kuurmaa (34) jagab sotsiaalmeedias romantilist kaadrit oma väljavalitu, näitleja Lauri Mäesepaga (27).
Oh what a beautiful world🌎for a northern girl it’s sometimes hard to believe that This is not a dream.Mother nature 🌬 thank you! Thank you for being so kind.the structures and colors here on this island ,butterfly’s and birds,the hot air, so lush nature!!!!!!my biggest wish is that it would be there also for the generations to come. To admire and cherish🌴🌴🌴what I like most about Balinese people is that they let us be apart of it, but they won’t sell their land! #naturelover #andboyfriendlover #lovelover #indonesia
Lenna ja Lauri andsid kihlusest teada 2019. aasta jaanuaris, kui Lenna postitas Instagrami pildi, millel ta käe peale oli kirjutatud «I said yes» (Ma ütlesin jah - ingl k, toim) ning sõrmes säras kaunis kihlasõrmus.
«Need oleme meie, siin me oleme, valmis kogu maailma vallutama,» kirjutas Lenna toona romantilise pildi juurde.