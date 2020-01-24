ÕHUS ON ARMASTUST ⟩ Lenna Kuurmaa jagab peiksiga lembehetke!

Oh what a beautiful world🌎for a northern girl it’s sometimes hard to believe that This is not a dream.Mother nature 🌬 thank you! Thank you for being so kind.the structures and colors here on this island ,butterfly’s and birds,the hot air, so lush nature!!!!!!my biggest wish is that it would be there also for the generations to come. To admire and cherish🌴🌴🌴what I like most about Balinese people is that they let us be apart of it, but they won’t sell their land! #naturelover #andboyfriendlover #lovelover #indonesia

