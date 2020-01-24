R, 24.01.2020
Vihje
Klienditugi
Tellimine
Reklaam
Eesti Muusikaauhinnad 2020

ÕHUS ON ARMASTUST ⟩ Lenna Kuurmaa jagab peiksiga lembehetke!

Lenna Kuurmaa ja Lauri Mäesepp.

FOTO: Raul Mee/Mollusk Media

Muusik Lenna Kuurmaa (34) jagab sotsiaalmeedias romantilist kaadrit oma väljavalitu, näitleja Lauri Mäesepaga (27). 

Lenna ja Lauri andsid kihlusest teada 2019. aasta jaanuaris, kui Lenna postitas Instagrami pildi, millel ta käe peale oli kirjutatud «I said yes» (Ma ütlesin jah - ingl k, toim) ning sõrmes säras kaunis kihlasõrmus.

«Need oleme meie, siin me oleme, valmis kogu maailma vallutama,» kirjutas Lenna toona romantilise pildi juurde.