Endine vene pornostaar pandi Giza püramiidide otsa ronimise eest vangi

No words can explain what I just went through the past 5 days. I was locked up in Egypt because I climbed the Pyramids Of Giza. I’ve been in Jail many times but this one was by far the very worst. I saw horrible things and I don’t wish this upon anybody. Was it worth it? FUCK YEAH! I did it for a good cause and soon I’m going to share the whole video so the whole world can see 🔥

