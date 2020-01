Kas sõjaka pildi postitanud Silvia Ilvesel on meestest kõrini?

View this post on Instagram

Single isn't a satus. But it's a word that describes a person who is strong enough to live and enjoy life without depending on others. Hope for love, pray for love, wish for love, the dream for love... but DON'T PUT YOUR LIFE ON HOLD WAITING FOR LOVE. 🤙 ... And choosing to be single is not selfish, it's just smarter to be alone than with the wrong person. 👊