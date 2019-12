President Kaljulaidi jõulukaardil on huvitav seos poolvend Raimondi tätoveeringuga

View this post on Instagram

Today starts this years Viljandi Folk Music Festival and I had a second chance to work with them! And I’m so thankful and excited to get this kind of opportunity ♥️ thank you for the trust @viljandifolk team! ☺️ . . . #illustration #musicfestival #folkmusicfestival #viljandifolk #viljandifolkmusicfestival #artwork #artist #illustrator #eilienillustration #festivalposter #design #festivalposterdesign #illustrative