Ukraina kaunitar kaotas missitiitli vanamoodsa reegli pärast

Hi guys! I thought it's time for us to get to know each other a bit better✌🏻 I realise some of you have been with me since the first day on IG but some have only joined later. So here is a quick snapshot of my life. ⠀ I am 23 and I am a mother to a 4-year-old boy Alex. I have a university degree in Mechanics and Mathematics. And I am also a fashion model titled Miss World Ukraine'18. A few days after the contest I was disqualified for the reason of being a single mom. This experience has also laid start to my campaign #righttobeamother which aims to change the rules of the world's four largest beauty pageants - @MissWorld @MissUniverse @Missearth and @MissInternational - to include mothers, divorced, and married women. In other words, to put an end to discrimination towards women based on civil status in pageantry and modelling. ⠀ I believe that women must have the freedom of choice to do what they want in life regardless of their civil status, age, ethnicity, and sexuality⚡️I also believe that motherhood is not a verdict and our children need mothers who are treated with respect across all occupations. ⠀ Tell me about yourself. What do you do, where are you from? Also, what else would you like to know about me?😌

