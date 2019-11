Üllatavad kaadrid: vaata, milline näeb välja pankrotistunud Katie Price!

Look who’s in Cardiff ..... Make up again for @officialkatieprice 💄💋 #makeup #glammakeup #makeuptutorial #makeuptransformation #beautymakeup #londonmua #makeupartistlondon #instagrammakeup #hairstylist #hairstyles #londonmua #londonmakeupartist

A post shared by Z O E J A M E S M U A (@zoejamesmua) on Nov 26, 2019 at 11:59am PST