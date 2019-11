Maailma kõige seksikam vanaema määris end kookosõliga kokku ja nüüd on tulemus käes!

🌴🥥 Nature knows best . Coconut oil , natural coconut oil for the skin , is an effective body moisturiser and a perfect after sun care , I swear by it . The fatty acids found in coconut oil have antimicrobial properties that effectively kill bacteria and fungi and microorganisms. Coconut oil has anti inflammatory properties and the Lauric acid can be good for reducing acne causing bacteria . promotes wound healing . Best of all no harmful chemicals will be absorbed into your skin .🥥🌴

