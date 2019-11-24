Pildid: Brasiilia drag queen tegi punasel vaibal naistele 1:0

Saksamaa talendisaate «The voice of Germany» üks poolfinalistidest saabus punasele vaibale läbipaistvas mustas kleidis. Drag queen ja laulja OXA (29) näitas sellega praktiliselt kogu oma keha ja tegi paljastavas numbris naistele 1:0.
OXA elab Hamburgis, kus ta töötab drag queen-ina. Tema osalemine Saksamaa talendisaate 9. hooajas oli üpris edukas. OXA laulis end saatesse Iisraeli Eurovisiooni võiduloo «Toy-ga» ning jõudis koguni poolfinaali.
View this post on Instagram
. 🇩🇪 Liebe Leute, ich möchte mich für diese schöne Erfahrung bedanken, die ich bei TVOG gehabt hab...herzlichen Dank für alles, das ist nur der Beginn... . 🇬🇧 guys, I came here to thank you for all the support and dedication you had with me during this beautiful experience on #TVOG ... thank you very much from the bottom of my heart! that was just the beginning... . 🇧🇷 gente, eu vim aqui agradecer por todo o apoio e dedicação que vocês tiveram comigo durante essa linda experiência no #TVOG... muito obrigada do fundo do meu coração! isso foi só o começo... . OUTFIT... shoulder pads and belt By: @andressa.piovani from @bekinkyfetish Bodysuit By: @dglamour Braided WIG By: @poshglad_braidedwigs Thank you guys so much!!!