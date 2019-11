Pink to make the boys wink 💖💖💖 Wearing @zoescustomcreations Shooting with @dankdollz_mag Photographer @jakehendersonofficial Hair @barclay_wolf Lashes by @bash_browsandlashes At @loudindareef event

A post shared by Kayleigh Wanless (@kayleighwanless_) on Aug 13, 2019 at 4:22am PDT