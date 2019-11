Jummel! Tõsielustaar tõmbas küll ihupesu selga, aga nägi ikka porgandpaljas välja

Opposites attract @prettylittlething ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Did you know you can now pay over 4 instalments with @Clearpay_UK at @PrettyLittleThing?! Shopping just got a whole lot easier, you can pay over 4 instalments with @Clearypay_UK at @prettylittlething

A post shared by DANIELLE SELLERS (@daniellejsellers) on Nov 6, 2019 at 11:21am PST