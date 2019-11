Roosa Kalašnikov ja Kim Kardashiani välimus: kaunis mehhiklanna juhib maailma ühte julmemat kõrilõikajate bandet

She was known as the Kim Kardashian of the Cartels: Claudia Ochoa Félix flaunted her ties to infamous narcos on her instagram. She was even rumored to be a high ranking member of Los Ántrax, a hit squad for the Sinaloa Cartel. However, she denied that she had any real involvement in the violent drug world. Last week, on September 14th, Ochoa Félix was found dead in her home in Culiacán from an apparent drug overdose. #narcos #drugcartel #narcosmexico #losantrax #sicario #claudiaochoafelix #ochoafelix #hitman #kimkardashian #kardashian #cartels #sinaloa #culiacan #druglords #narcotrafficante #socialmediainfluencer #influencer #sinaloacartel #cartels #drugsinc #model #gangster #eljefe #queenofthesouth

