Naine küsis Tinderis 100 mehelt, kas nad soovivad temaga seksida ja vastused olid jahmatavad

I used to believe sexual pleasure was something reserved for men. That my role in sex was essentially a performance; something I exchanged for a promise of ongoing love and security.⁣ ⁣ I used to sit on the toilet and wince after sex because my vagina hurt. It stung with rawness because I was never lubricated, so every penetration just felt like sandpaper. .⁣ I used to hide my body and my sexuality to avoid being labeled a 'slut' or 'attention-seeker'. My fashion sense was determined almost entirely by what I thought would gain me the most approval. ⁣ ⁣ Then, a few years ago I had an epiphany. Like; an Oprah 'ah-ha!' moment. I learned that sex could be fun and feel good and even be entirely selfish. I learned to speak up in the bedroom when something didn't feel comfortable, and to ask for what I wanted. I learned to explore my deepest desires. And on the way, I found myself.⁣ ⁣ I found a woman who was free in her body and her sexuality and didn't feel the need to censor herself anymore. I found a woman who learned that actually, she was worthy of getting what she wanted, not just in bed, but in life. That woman might not gain as many ticks of approval or be as safe from judgement as her former self, but she's living her truth. And that's worth every sacrifice it's taken to get here. ✌️

